"My Neighbour Is A Bitch" is the latest release from THE VICES on MATTAN RECORDS. The HOLLAND artists released their debut album LOOKING FOR FACES, featuring the single, in MARCH and hit No. 1 on the Dutch Vinyl Charts. Their music is best described as CAGE THE ELEPHANT and THE STROKES’ love child, with a hint of surf. Find out the story behind the song title on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

