SMOKIN GROOVES FESTIVAL has announced it will take place at LA STATE HISTORIC PARK next year, on SATURDAY, MARCH 19th, 2022. The festival theme will embody a timeless Neo-Soul experience with a modern twist and feature A-Listers like ERYKAH BADU, NAS, THE ROOTS, MIGUEL, JHENÉ AIKO, THE INTERNET, FLYING LOTUS, KAMASI WASHINGTON, THUNDERCAT, SMINO, HIATUS KAIYOTE, SIR, LITTLE DRAGON, TORO Y MOI, MUSIQ SOULCHILD, INDIA.ARIE, MACY GRAY, and ANGIE STONE. Also performing, LEELA JAMES, TALIB KWELI, ROY AYERS, DEAD PREZ, SLUM VILLAGE, DWELE JOE KAY, RAVYN LENAE, PHONY PPL, BILAL, GOAPELE, FOUSHEÉ, FREE NATIONALS, YUSSEF DAYES, CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON, DOMI & JD BECK, UNUSUAL DEMONT, DAYDREAM MASI, BLU & EXILE AND JELANI ARYEH.

There will be a special presale beginning FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 10a (PT) for those who sign up for early access. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 2p (PT).

Apply for Press Credentials here.

