Consent Decrees

L.M.N.O.C. BROADCASTING LLC, licensee of Top 40 KKIT (95.9 THE MOUNTAIN) and Classic Rock KTRZ (THUNDER 105.5)/TAOS, NM; Country KKTC (TRUE COUNTRY 99.9)/ANGEL FIRE, NM; and Top 40 KNMF (MIX 106.5)/SPRINGER, NM, and RUFUS RESOURCES, LLC, licensee of Country KCAF/KENEDY, TX; Classic Country KUFA (NO BULL RADIO NETWORK)/HEBBRONVILLE, TX; Classic Country KVWG-F/DILLEY, TX; and Classic Country KWYU (NO BULL RADIO NETWORK)/CHRISTINE, TX, have entered into consent decrees with the FCC to resolve political file issues.

As with previous consent decrees, the licensees are agreeing to institute compliance plans but are not being fined for the violations.

