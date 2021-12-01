Jones

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the unexpected passing of EMPIRE BROADCASTING KRTY (HOT COUNTRY 95.3)/SAN JOSE midday host RANDY JONES on MONDAY evening (11/29). He leaves behind three daughters.

JONES joined KRTY as a part time, fill in personality in 1999, and moved to full time midday host in 2001. JONES emceed hundreds of Country shows at the RODEO CLUB and SHORELINE over the past 20 years. GM NATE DEATON says, "He will be deeply missed by his Country family."

JONES’ bio on the station’s website read, in part, “It’s been a whirlwind 20 years, so much fun, surprises and just a good ol’ country lifestyle ... Can’t wait to experience the future. The bar has been set pretty high from the past ... the future looks to be even better, if that’s possible! Thanks for tuning in, you are the stars of my show!”

Services are pending, but KRTY will host a celebration of life for his fans and listeners in JANUARY at CLUB RODEO.

« see more Net News