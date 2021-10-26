Rosenworcel

The SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE has approved the nomination of JESSICA ROSENWORCEL for another term at the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC).

ROSENWORCEL has been Acting Chair of the FCC since JANUARY; her nomination was approved by voice vote, and will now go to the full Senate for confirmation.

The nomination of GIGI SOHN, President BIDEN's nominee for the open Democratic seat on the Commission, is being considered by the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE TODAY (12/1). SOHN, whose nomination drew criticism from Republicans over her stance on net neutrality and from the NAB over her service as a board member of defunct TV streaming service LOCAST, would give Democrats a 3-2 majority on the Commission if and when her nomination is confirmed.

