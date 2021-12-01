Class Of 2022 Released

FORBES has released it's list of the "30 Under 30" class of 2022 in Music. The 10th annual list “recognizes entrepreneurs and innovators who are reimagining business and entrepreneurship.” Among the list of names are artists OLIVIA RODRIGO, FLETCHER, THE KID LAROI, TENILLE TOWNES, WILLOW SMITH, JACK HARLOW, and more. Click here to see the full list.

Judges for this year's class were artist MILEY CYRUS, DARKROOM founder JUSTIN LUBLINER, songwriter TAYLA PARX and CAA's PHIL QUIST.

