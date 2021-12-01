November '21 PPM Ratings Results

Before we plow into the numbers, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our fellow travelers from XTRENDS – have this existential question: is it “dressing” or “stuffing”? Since most of us eat this food product only once a year, we think it’s time we clear up this controversial topic. We’ll hang up and listen for your response …. Usually the NOVEMBER survey is not tainted by the stench of the freaking CHIPMUNKS but here we are. This survey ran from OCTOBER 14th through NOVEMBER 10th, and somewhere along the way, many a station went from normal to jolly. Let’s see what happened.

NEW YORK: Mind The Gap

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) did not muddy the musical waters with holiday effluvia. It flipped in the DECEMBER book. However, while the station remained #1 6+, it was off slightly (7.0-6.8). Meanwhile, MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS rebounded from a down book (6.1-6.5) to narrow the margin between the two stations. AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS had its best outing since JUNE (5.0-5.5) as it stood alone at #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) moved up to #4 with its highest share in over a year (4.4-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM) stepped up from a tie at #6 to #5 with its third up book in a row (4.3-4.6). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9 FM) posted its lowest number in over a year (5.0-4.5) as it slid from a tie at #3 into a pairing at #6 with AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) (4.3-4.5). WLTW saw its cume dip by 0.6% (3,464,500-3,444,200) but it remained #1 in that category. The market grew by 0.7%.

Things were getting very heated in the 25-54 arena. WLTW was #1 but with its lowest score in exactly a year. WNEW moved up to #2 with its best outing in over a year as the two stations were separated by a very small margin. WSKQ was off slightly as it dipped to #3, while WHTZ again had its largest share in over a year to move up to #4. WCBS went from a tie at #7 to #5 and just edged out #6 iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU (103.5 KTU). WBLS landed its lowest share in over a year as it slid from #3 to #7.

The 18-34 contest featured a lot of moving parts. WBLS was up for the fifth straight survey, posted its largest share in over a year, and leapt from #4 to #1. WHTZ advanced four places to #2, thanks to a large share increase, while MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) dipped to #3. WNEW was up ever so slightly, but that was enough to push the station from #7 to #4. WLTW was the only station to remain in place as it repeated at #5 but with its smallest share in a year. WSKQ again had its lowest mark in over a year as it dropped from #1 to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) fell from a tie at #2 to #7 as it ended a four-book surge.

There were three – count ‘em – three stations that could lay claim to being #1 18-49. Though it had its lowest total in exactly a year, WLTW still had a portion of that top spot for the 12th straight survey. WSKQ moved up a spot, despite returning most of last month’s huge increase. WHTZ moved in from #4 with its best showing in over a year. Though it slipped to #4, WNEW again had its best book in over a year and was inches from joining the #1 trio. WBLS moved from a tie at #7 to #5 with a solid increase, while WWPR fell to #8.

LOS ANGELES: KOST Coasts

The designated station for all things jolly and bright is iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST. The station did not flip the Frosty switch during this survey but did remain #1 6+ for the fourth book in a row (6.3-6.0). AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) was in second place for the third straight survey (5.5-5.5), while two stations were nestled together at #3. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) remained in place though it did end a four-book surge (4.6-4.2). AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) rebounded from a down book (3.7-4.2) as it moved up from #7. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) slipped to #5 with its fourth straight down book (4.3-4.1). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS dipped to #6 (3.9-3.9). KOST lost 2.2% of its previous cume but the station still had the most listeners (2,519,900-2,463,900). The market grew by 1.2%.

KOST and KRTH continued to separate themselves from the rest of the 25-54 field. KOST was off slightly but repeated at #1, while KRTH was up slightly to remain #2. The stations were separated by a very slim margin but had better than a share lead over two stations reclining at #3. KLVE remained in place with a slight loss and was paired with KIIS, which advanced from a tie at #6 with its largest share in over a year. KBIG had been a part of the #3 club but it dipped to #5 with a small decrease. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) slipped to #6 with its lowest mark since APRIL.

What a difference 28 days makes. Last month there were three stations clustered together at #1 18-34. None of them were there this time. In their stead was KRTH, which rose from #4 with its best outing in over a year. Two of the three former number one stations were iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) and KIIS. KYSR had its best book since JUNE but stepped down to #2, while KIIS was up for the third book in a row but dipped to #3. Last month KTWV fell from #7 to #16. This time it rocketed to #4 with its highest score in over a year. KBIG was the third member of that former #1 trio. It dropped to #5 as it returned all of last month’s big increase – plus a little extra. It was partnered with SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3), which jumped from #12 with its best showing since FEBRUARY. KLAX fell to #8 with its lowest mark since JUNE.

Last month KIIS and KRTH were huddled together at #2 18-49. Both stations had slight increases and when the dust settled, they were sitting at #1 and #2, respectively. This ended the six-book winning streak for KLVE, which dipped to #3 with its fourth down book in a row. KBIG stood alone at #4 with a small loss, while its former partner in that space – KLAX – slid into a tie at #6 with AUDACY Adult hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM). In between was KOST, which stepped up to #5 despite a small decrease.

CHICAGO: A Christmas Tie

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) went all holly and jolly at the beginning of week #3 of the survey. It seemed to have worked as the station leapt from #4 to #1 (4.0-5.7). It was forced to share the twinkling spotlight with AUDACY News WBBM-A, which remained in the #1 sphere for the third book in a row (6.7-5.7). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) had its smallest share in over a year (5.8-5.0) as it dipped to #3. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) had its best book since JULY (4.3-4.8) as it moved a couple of places to #4. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ dropped to #5 (4.9-4.7), while HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) had its highest share since MARCH (3.5-4.4) as it moved up three slots to #6. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) slipped to #7 (4.5-4.3). WLIT was back as the leading cume station with a 5.6% increase (1,265,900-1,336,300). The market rose by 0.5%.

WOJO posted its lowest 25-54 share since JULY. No matter. The station was #1 for the tenth straight survey and held better than a share lead over WTMX, which regained all of last month’s share loss to bounce from #6 to #2. WLIT had a small increase to repeat at #3, while WBEZ dipped to #4 with it first down book since JUNE. CUMULUS classic Hits WLS-F used a small increase to climb out of a tie at #7 and nestle in at #5. Last month UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) were tied at #4. Both stations were down this month as they ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

The last time WTMX was in the top five 18-34 was in APRIL. The station posted its biggest number in over a year as it soared from #8 to #1. It just edged out WKSC, which slipped to #2 with a slight decrease. WLIT leapt from a tie at #11 to #3 and was just a few steps behind the leaders. Last month there were three stations languishing at #3. They all moved down the chart. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI slipped to #4 with a slight decrease and was tied with a flat AUDACY top 40/M WBBM-F (B96). WDRV dropped to #6, also with a slight decrease, while WOJO fell to #11 with its smallest share since JANUARY.

Though WOJO returned all of last month’s strong 18-49 share increase, the station captured the demo flag for the sixth book in a row. WLIT rose from a tie at #6 to #2 but was still about two shares off the lead. WBEZ dipped to #3 where it found company with WPPN. WKSC stepped down to #5 with a small loss, while WVAZ dropped from #5 to a tie at #8 with WGCI.

SAN FRANCISCO: And Then There Were 2

A couple of things to note here. First, there were no Frosty flips during the survey though two stations did make the move early in the DECEMBER BOOK. Second, for the last seven books the top three 6+ slots were occupied by stations that did not have playlists. Two of the usual suspects remained this time. KQED INC. N/T KQED posted its 11th straight #1 book (7.2-7.8), while AUDACY news KCBS-A was back at #2 with its best showing since FEBRUARY. The third member of this no song group was CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A. Alas, as the GIANTS playoff run came to an abrupt end the station fell from #2 to #6 with its smallest share since MARCH (6.9-4.0). The leading music station was iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE), which stepped up to #3 (4.7-4.4). It was just ahead of a pair of stations at #4. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT moved up a slot with its best showing since MAY (3.6-4.2), while AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) advanced from a tie at #7 with its best book in over a year (3.4-4.2). KOIT saw a 4.2% decline in its cume but the station was still #1 (1,108,200-1,062,100). The market was off by 2.3%.

Want to know who was #1 25-54? Go ask KLLC (instant earworm). The station posted its largest share in over a year as it stepped into the top spot. KQED had a solid increase as it moved up to #2 but trailed the leader by a share and a half. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) rebounded from a down book to advance from #5, while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) leapt from a tie at #9 with its best showing in over a year. KOIT moved up to #5 with a slight increase, while KCBS-A jumped from #11 to #6 with its highest total since MAY. Last month iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL went from #8 to #1. This time the station dropped into a #7 tie with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KOSF.

The top three 18-34 slots were again in the hands of a single cluster. KYLD stepped up to #1 with its biggest number in over a year. This ended the three-book winning streak for KMEL, which dipped to #2 with its first down book since MAY. KIOI repeated at #3 though its three-book surge came to an end. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KRBQ and BONNEVILLE top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) had been tied at #4. KRBQ had its largest share in over a year to remain in place, while KMVQ slipped to #5 with a slight increase. KOIT jumped from #12 to #6 with its best book since JUNE.

KLLC was up 18-49 for the third book in a row and posted its largest share in over a year. As a result, it vaulted from a tie at #3 to #1. KYLD repeated at #2 – also with its best outing in over a year. The stations were separated by a very small margin. KIOI stood alone at #3 as it, too, posted its best number in over a year. KQED advanced from #9 to #4 with its first up book since JANUARY. KMEL dropped from #1 to #5 as it halted a very strong five-book surge. KMVQ fell from #5 and into a tie at #11 with KOSF.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Tightening Up

Talk about market compression. There were eight stations within a share of the 6+ lead this month. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) led the way for the fourth straight survey (5.4-5.1), while UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) was at #2 for the third book in a row (5.0-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5) repeated at #3 (4.7-4.7), while two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) did not go evergreen during this book but still advanced from #8 (3.8-4.3). It was joined in that space by SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104), which moved up from a tie at #13 with its best outing in over a year (3.1-4.3). CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET 1310AM/96.7FM) was one of three stations huddled together at #6. It stepped down from #5 (4.0-4.1), while AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV) dipped from a tie at #4 (4.5-4.1). The third member of this triad was CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF), which rose from a tie at #13 as it ended a two-book slide (3.1-4.1). KHKS lost 8.1% of its cume but remained #1 (1,173,700-1,078,300). The market was up by 2.1%.

In the 25-54 world there were three stations within a half share of the lead. KHKS was #1 for the fourth book in a row with a small decrease. KKDA again had its biggest share in over a year as it turned it up from #11 to #2. KLNO was off slightly as it dipped to #3. KZPS remained at #4 but with its highest mark since JULY, while KTCK-A repeated at #5 with its best offensive performance since FEBRUARY. CUMULUS Country KSCS had its smallest share since FEBRUARY as it dropped from #3 to #8.

Last month KLNO was #1 18-34 and in double digits. It led #2 KHKS by nearly four shares. This time KLNO was again #1 – for the third straight survey – but could not duplicate the double-digit feat. KHKS, on the other hand, had a solid increase and trimmed the gap to about a share and a half. KDGE had its best Frosty-free share in over a year as it moved up to a solid #3. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) was up four slots to #4 with a strong share increase. KKDA advanced from #11 to #5 as it, too, had a rather large infusion of shares. AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) slid to #6 as it ended a robust four-book surge. KZPS fell from a tie at #4 into a four-way tie at #8.

For the third book in a row KLNO and KHKS were #1 and #2, respectively, with the 18-49 crowd. KLNO was off slightly, while KHKS was up a bit. The stations were less than a share distant. KKDA leapt from a tie at #6 to #3 with its best performance in over a year, while KDGE soared from #12 to #4 with its highest mark since JANUARY. KTCK-A marched from a tie at #10 to #5 with its highest number in over a year. Two stations fell out of the top five and landed together at #7. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW) fell from a tie at #3 with its smallest share in exactly a year, while KJKK slid from #5 with its lowest mark in over a year. KLUV dropped from a tie at #3 to #11.

Thanks for the eyeballs. Not something we would say in polite company, but this is the digital realm. Our next episode drops tomorrow and will focus on the ratings fortunes of HOUSTON, WASHINGTON DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Feel free to binge it.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News