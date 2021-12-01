Harnish (Photo: Twitter @VGKFrank)

FRANK HARNISH, who worked at LOTUS BROADCASTING/LAS VEGAS for 27 years as a sports talk host and producer and rock host as well as Promotions Dir., died TUESDAY (11/30) after a battle with cancer at 62.

"BALLPARK FRANK" was a popular figure in LAS VEGAS radio over the years, most recently serving as the cluster's Promotions Dir. and co-host of the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS "INSIDER SHOW" in afternoons with RYAN WALLIS on Sports KKGK-A-K255CT (FOX SPORTS 98.8 FM/1340 AM) and also hosted overnights as "FRANK FREDERICKS" on Active Rock KOMP. He was laid off as part of pandemic-related cutbacks at LOTUS in 2020 and had been chronicling his journey through chemotherapy on TWITTER in recent months.

ALAN SNEL of LVSPORTSBIZ.COM posted a tribute to HARNISH that includes social media posts from several of HARNISH's friends and colleagues; read it here.

