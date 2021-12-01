Wong (Photo: CMA)

KATHERINE WONG has departed the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA), where she was International Relations Coord., to join AEG PRESENTS in NASHVILLE as Integrated Marketing Mgr.

She was with CMA for four years, beginning as Marketing and Social Coord. before assuming her newly-created international role in 2019, where she reported to VP/International Relations & Development MILLY OLYKAN.

