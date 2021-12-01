Farinaro

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS) MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ ups TOM FARINARO to MD, effective immediately. FARINARO has a long history in the market, including nearly 15 years at the PRESS cluster of stations.

PD ROBBY BRIDGES said, "This is a long overdue promotion. TOM has been with the company for many years now, and is the indispensable man! His attention to detail and passion for the radio station make him the ideal MD for 107.1 THE BOSS. I look forward to working him on continuing to grow our brand." FARINARO added, "I'm very excited for this opportunity to continue to entertain the community!"

