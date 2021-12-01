Twiggins

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WHTF (HOT 104.9)/TALLAHASSEE has named TWIGGINS (TRES WIGGINS) as the new PD and PM Drive host effective DECEMBER 6th.

TWIGGINS has spent the last nine years at CUMULUS Top 40 WABD/WABB (97.5)/MOBILE, AL. He began his radio career in 2008 as an intern for WABB-FM. After a brief college hiatus, he returned to WABD-FM as a part time personality. TWIGGINS leaves the role there of Production/Traffic Continuity Director.

TWIGGINS said, “It has been a great ride here in MOBILE. I would like to thank JIMMY STEELE, DON BOYD, CAMI MARLOWE and the rest of the CUMULUS MOBILE team who have taken me under their wing and coached me to this point. I look forward to starting a new chapter in TALLAHASSEE under the management of JASON TAYLOR and consultant JIM RICHARDS.”

CUMULUS OM/PD JIMMY STEELE added, "We wish Twiggins all the best in his new venture. He has certainly earned this opportunity to program! We will miss him on 975WABD!"

JASON TAYLOR added, “We are all thrilled to have TWIGGINS join us and take the lead with programming Hot 104.9. It’s TALLAHASSEE’s heritage CHR station, and TWIGGINS has spent the last decade refining his skills and learning from the best. I know he will be a great fit.”

