iHEARTMEDIA has named JOHN IVEY Pres./CHR Content Development & Strategy, effective immediately. In his new role he will focus on the recruitment, training, deployment and career growth of talent across all of iHEART’s CHR stations. IVEY will work closely with DENNIS CLARK, EVP/Talent Development, to coach and develop talent. He will continue to report to TOM POLEMAN, Chief Programming Officer and Pres. of the National Programming Group for iHEARTMEDIA.

IVEY has served as Pres./CHR Programming Strategy since 2017. Additionally, IVEY has held the role of PD for iHEARTMEDIA’s iconic CHR powerhouse station KIIS FM in LOS ANGELES for the past 20 years and will pass the torch to his successor, who will be announced tomorrow. IVEY will remain a strong presence for the KIIS FM team.

Since IVEY joined KIIS FM as its PD, the station has been consistently one of the nation’s highest cuming station in key demos, features some of the most popular programming lineups including the hit morning show ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST, has won multiple MARCONI AWARDS for station of the year, and is home to nationally-recognized events including iHEARTRADIO’s KIIS FM JINGLE BALL and WANGO TANGO.

"For over 20 years, JOHN has been a key part of our successful LOS ANGELES market and our CHR stations across the country,” said POLEMAN. "Now he will step into another integral role within iHEART – a role which represents that iHEART is a talent-first company dedicated to building the skills, capacity and drive of our nationally-recognized on-air personalities. JOHN’s extensive experience in programming and his credibility within the industry are perfect for leading and elevating this initiative."

IVEY added, "My mother took me to a radio station for the first time on my 6th Birthday. The PD of that station, Mrs. Potter was my first mentor. Next was my first PD, STEVE HAGEN and later the legendary Steve Rivers. Now it’s my turn to focus on TALENT FIRST at iHEART,” said Ivey. “Thanks to BOB PITTMAN for always supporting me and allowing me to pitch a dream and turn it into a job. I love supporting talent, watching them grow and achieve their goals. Let’s GO!"

