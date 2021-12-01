Compass Media Networks Syndicates 'Anna & Raven'

ANNA & RAVEN have added six new stations to the list of affiliates carrying their morning show, which now includes 35 individual stations. The newest additions include TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WSRK/ONEONTA, NY and Top 40 WTBD/DELHI, NY; BYRNE ACQUISITION GROUP Adult Hits WTRG (MAGIC 97.9)/ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC; PARSONS MEDIA GROUP News/Talk/Sports KLKC/PARSONS, KS; BROADCAST MANAGEMENT SERVICES Adult HIts KPSF-A/F/PALM SPRINGS, CA, and KENNETH HILL Contemporary Christian WETB-A/F/JOHNSON CITY, TN.

In early 2020, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA expanded the reach of ANNA & RAVEN. Since launching into syndication in JANUARY, 2021 with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, the program has quickly amassed 35 markets.

Commented TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Regional Manager ROBERT WAWRZYNIEC, "We were looking for a morning show that made us laugh and brought energy and fun to mornings. Based on their immediate success on WSRK (MIX 103.9)/ONEONTA, NY, we knew we had to put them on WTBD in DELHI, NY. They are always available, and the customization makes it sound like they are right here in our market.”

Said ANNA, “Our goal is to provide relatable, laugh-out-loud content to entertain your listeners every day. We want to make all of our partners win.” Added RAVEN, “We love collaborating with our affiliates on the programming, promotion, and sales integration of the show. Working together feeds our desire to win.”

To find out more, contact NANCY ABRAMSON at (914) 707-9963 or email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com.

