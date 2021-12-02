Oliveira (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNER MUSIC BRAZIL has promoted LEILA OLIVEIRA to GM, reporting to President SERGIO AFFONSO. OLIVEIRA has been with WARNER MUSIC BRAZIL since 2013, running its business development operations.

OLIVEIRA commented, "I’m honored to be asked to step up into this new position, supporting SERGIO and helping the team as we continue to strive to be the number one choice for artists in BRAZIL. We’ve seen our campaigns for Brazilian artists, such as ANITTA, IZA, LUDMILLA, GIULIA BE…, can win the hearts of fans around the world and we look forward to running even more impactful global campaigns in the years to come."

AFFONSO said, "LEILA has been instrumental in the transformation of our company to a digital-first business over the last decade. She always has an eye on the horizon, as well as being across what’s happening day-to-day. She is the perfect choice for this new role and I know she’ll do an amazing job super serving our incredible roster of artists."

« see more Net News