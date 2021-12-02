-
WPRO (92 Pro-FM) And WWKX (Hot 106)/Providence, RI Teaming For 'Toys For Tots Live'
by Pete Jones
December 2, 2021 at 5:08 AM (PT)
-
CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WPRO (92 PRO-FM) and Top 40/Rhythmic WWKX (HOT 106)/PROVIDENCE, RI are joining with the U.S. MARINES and WARWICK MALL for TOYS FOR TOTS LIVE. COVID-19 forced a pause in 92 PRO-FM and HOT 106's TOYS FOR TOTS LIVE but it returns DECEMBER 3 at WARWICK MALL as 92 PRO-FM's JESSICA and HOT 106's NICK G. broadcast live from the mall alongside the U.S. MARINES to gather toys and donations.
JESSICA and NICK G. will be joined by GRAMMY-nominated artist and THE VOICE's BILLY GILMAN and from THE BACHELOR franchise, reality TV couple ASHLEY and JARED HAIBON.