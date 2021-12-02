Murphy

TIM MURPHY shifts from the PD post for CUMULUS MEDIA Country KYKZ and Classic Country KQLK (NASH ICON 97.9)/LAKE CHARLES, LA to OM for the company's PENSACOLA, FL stations and PD for Country WXBM. He will also oversee Urban AC WRRX (MAGIC 106.1), Classic Hits WJTQ (JET 100.7), AC WMEZ (SOFT ROCK 94.1), and News-Talk WCOA-A, and fills a job vacated by GLENN JOHNSON's move to a new job in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/11).

Radio programming veteran MURPHY has been with CUMULUS for 18 years, where his Regional PD responsibilities also included stations in COLUMBIA, MO; and BEAUMONT, TX. His career has also included jobs at KMPS/SEATTLE, KKBQ/HOUSTON, WSM-F/NASHVILLE and his own consulting firm, TIM MURPHY CONSULTING, as well as LEARFIELD SPORTS, ZIMMER RADIO GROUP, PREMIERE MARKETING GROUP and RISING TIDE RECORDS in NASHVILLE, where he was VP/Promotion in the '90s.

