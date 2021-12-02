New Deal

Celebrity guest booking service RADIO GUEST QUEST is moving to G ACCELERATE NETWORKS for affiliate and advertising sales.

G ACCELERATE NETWORKS CEO JIM HIGGINS said, “[RADIO GUEST QUEST founder] ART [SEARS] and RADIO GUEST QUEST are well known across the industry for securing and delivering interviews with marquee-status celebrities and delivering personalized services, including one-on-one communications with radio show producers. We’re excited that RADIO GUEST QUEST is joining G ACCELERATE NETWORKS, as we build out our portfolio of top-quality programs and services for radio stations.”

SEARS said, “I have worked with JIM in the past and signing with him and G ACCELERATE NETWORKS was an easy decision. JIM is a consummate network radio executive who knows how to build an exceptional team that understands what stations need and what advertisers want.

“I produced radio morning shows for years and saw the need for someone to help book guests. With meetings and early hours, it’s difficult for a producer to find the time to book guests. I also find that publicists respond more readily to one email that can satisfy all their radio needs, rather than individual requests from stations across the country.”

G ACCELERATE NETWORKS Chief Development Officer RICH O'BRIEN added, “Having been a morning show producer, ART knows the importance of keeping a show topical. To that end, if big news happens overnight, affiliates will likely be offered a pertinent guest by the morning. RADIO GUEST QUEST delivers an invaluable service to radio stations across the country, and we welcome radio stations who are not affiliates to jump on this opportunity.”

