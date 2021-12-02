Pictured (L-R) Brooks, Benward, Allen and Millsaps (Photo: JAB Entertainment)

STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JIMMIE ALLEN, former SPOTIFY Global Head of Country Music Programming JOHN MARKS and artist-songwriter and producer AARON BENWARD, formerly of the CURB RECORDS duo BLUE COUNTY, have formed NASHVILLE-based management and production company JAB ENTERTAINMENT. The three, who all serve as partners in the venture, have signed the interracial Country duo NEON UNION as their first client.

NEON UNION is comprised of LEO BROOKS and ANDREW MILLSAPS, who began working together at ALLEN's suggestion after pursuing solo careers. Their first single, "Beer Up," will be released on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30th via a distribution deal with EMPIRE. They can also be heard on ALLEN's "Bettie James Gold Edition" album track, "Livin' Man."

ALLEN said of the new venture, "I've been friends with AARON for years. He's a brother to me. We always wanted to work together and decided to launch JAB ENTERTAINMENT."

Added MARKS, “It wasn't long ago that JIMMIE and AARON invited me to see their new duo, NEON UNION in NASHVILLE. I watched their set, saw their onstage chemistry and knew I needed to be a part of this history making duo. It's an honor to be joining JAB ENTERTAINMENT with JIMMIE and AARON, and to bring NEON UNION's message of great music, big fun and unity to the world.”

Describing their first signing, ALLEN said, "Not only are they the first Black and white duo in Country music history, they are insanely talented with great work ethic. Not only do they make great music, but they will change hearts.” Added BENWARD, "NEON UNION is the perfect example of what we want to do at JAB ENTERTAINMENT, and that is to expand equality and unity, to shine the light on unconditional love and acceptance for diversity, and give the music world something it’s never seen.”

« see more Net News