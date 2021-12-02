MUSICALLY FED, in partnership with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) and FLAVOR CATERING, delivered over 1,000 meals to NASHVILLE area non-profits during CMA Awards week, collecting excess catering from rehearsals, crew set-up and the award show itself.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with MUSICALLY FED,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “Just like our work with them during the pandemic, we share a dedication to addressing food insecurity in our community and are glad that we could help feed many from our additional resources at the CMA Awards. NASHVILLE is our home, and we appreciate MUSICALLY FED helping us support our community in this way.”

“MUSICALLY FED’s partnership with the CMA is a bright and shining example of what a successful collaboration can do to help so many in need,” said MUSICALLY FED Founder MARIA BRUNNER. “By working together to re-purpose unused catering from rehearsals, crew set-up, the awards show, and tear down, we were able to positively impact many communities in the NASHVILLE area. We are so very thankful for this relationship and look forward to working with the CMA on the next major event.”

