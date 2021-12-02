Kent Phillips

Shocker! After 35 years as LOTUS KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE PD/Air Talent, KENT PHILLIPS is hanging up the headphones to join FMR ASSOCIATES as a partner at the end of the year.

PHILLIPS, who also owns radio consulting firm TCCPRADIO with over 150 clients in the US and CANADA, told ALL ACCESS, “It was too good an opportunity to pass up. It took a unique opportunity to make the decision to leave KPLZ after three decades and this was certainly it. The chance to give my consulting clients access to great research and the chance to work with FMR clients is a perfect merger.”

No word on KENT’s replacement.

