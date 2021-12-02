Murphy

iHEARTMEDIA has named BEATA MURPHY PD of Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KISS-FM)/LOS ANGELES effective immediately. She will report to JOHN PEAKE, SVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES.

BEATA began her career in radio in 1999 at BEASLEY's Rhythm CHR WLLD (WILD 94.1)/TAMPA, FL, while still in college. From there, she became National Director at JIVE RECORDS in 2006, continuing her career helping develop radio marketing plans for major artists like JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, BRITNEY SPEARS, USHER and many others. During her time at JIVE/RCA, BEATA’s team delivered multiple #1 singles at RHY Radio and helped break new artists. In 2013, she went back to her first love, one of the nation’s most prestigious radio stations, KIIS-FM LOS ANGELES. BEATA is also passionate about supporting the LOS ANGELES community philanthropically, and through the power of radio, has helped raise more than a million dollars in partnership with record labels and artists as an industry!

PEAKE said, “Programming KIIS FM is a job for the best and brightest, which makes BEATA the perfect leader for this legendary brand. She’s joining the ranks of some of our industry’s finest and most elite programmers. BEATA is a fresh and forward thinker, has multi-format experience, is a savvy talent coach and has impeccable industry relationships that will further elevate the KIIS FM brand to stellar ratings, revenue and digital innovation. I am very excited to work with her in this capacity.”

iHEARTMEDIA Pres./CHR Content Development And Strategy, JOHN IVEY said, “I made the offer for BEATA to be the APD/MD for KIIS in 2013 at BRENT’S DELI in NORTHRIDGE. Since then, she has grown as a programmer, garnered the respect of the KIIS staff as well as the Music and Artist community. Through the pandemic, BEATA has been the KIIS day to day and boots on the ground. Now is the perfect time for me to pass the baton to BEATA for the PD position at the legendary KIIS-FM.”

MURPHY added, “My time at KIIS FM has been filled with impassioned and winning teamwork from a staff of truly unmatched talent, and ‘hall of fame’ leadership & guidance from the legendary JOHN IVEY. This new chapter represents every ambition I have worked, planned and hoped for throughout my career. My gratitude is matched only by my enthusiasm to get started. Thanks always to TOM POLEMAN, JOHN IVEY, KEVIN LEGRETT and JOHN PEAKE for this thrilling opportunity. To all of you who have put your faith in me through this incredible new role - and especially the girls & women reading this news - I won’t let you down.”

