Donations

PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION, INC. is donating Religion WOUX/ST. MARY'S, WV to ST. PAUL RADIO CO. and THE SAINT THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC LAWYERS SOCIETY, INC. is donating Religion WNUX/MONTGOMERY, WV to the same donee.

In other filings with the FCC, COVENTRY RHODE ISLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS applied for a Silent STA for WCVY/COVENTRY, RI due to the pandemic and unavailability of programming, and NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, INC. applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WSPS/BOW, NH after recently acquiring another station with a better facility.

The Commission granted STAs to FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KFRW/GREAT FALLS, MT, reduced power due to transmitter tube damage); EAST CENTRAL BROADCASTING, LLC. (KRTK/HERMANN, MO, reduced power with temporary transmitter because transmitter used by previous owner is not available); BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY (KSMU/SPRINGFIELD, MO, reduced power due to transmitter failure); and THE HUALAPAI TRIBE (KWLP/PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, reduced power due to transmitter failure).

SOUND IDEAS MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WMBA-A/AMBRIDGE, PA and News-Talk WBVP-A, W257EA, and W239CR/BEAVER FALLS, PA to ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING, INC. for $2.33 million.

And PHILLIPS BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WFOY-A-W271CJ/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL to LOCAL MATTERS BROADCASTING for $1,000.

