Livestream Event December 10th To Benefit St. Jude Hospital

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS is set to host "Slay The Bellz Relay Raid" on DECEMBER 10th, a livestream charity event exclusively on TWITCH to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The event will feature streamed performances from ALL THAT REMAINS, DAN SUGARMAN (ICE NINE KILLS), ESCAPE THE FATE, PAOLO GREGOLETTO (TRIVIUM), THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and more.

There will be pre and post-show chats with TWITCH personalities, including the hosts of “That Space Zebra Show” and Thonggdelonge. People can donate to ST. JUDE’s, and the event will also highlight many of the rock artists who have found a home on TWITCH, utilizing it to grow their communities, and also coming together for a good cause.

The exclusive online event will be co-streaming at twitch.tv/DWPresents and each artist’s channel, with live programming on DECEMBER 10th from 11a-8p (PT)/2p–11P (ET).

