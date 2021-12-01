Jacqueline and Clarence Avant (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that police have made an arrest in the murder of music executive CLARENCE AVANT's wife JACQUELINE. She was shot to death during a home invasion at the couple’s BEVERLY HILLS home around 2:20a on WEDNESDAY (NET NEWS 12/1). AVANT was taken to CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER, where she died.

According to CBS 2 LOS ANGELES, BEVERLY HILLS Police Chief MARK STAINBROOK identified the suspect as 29-year-old AARIEL MAYNOR, a parolee with an extensive criminal history, whose vehicle was spotted on several surveillance videos driving eastbound out of the city shortly after the shooting that killed AVANT.

LAPD’s HOLLYWOOD Division officers were alerted to a shooting and burglary call in the 6000 block of GRACIOSA DRIVE at about 3:30a (PT), where MAYNOR was found in the backyard of the home, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

STAINBROOK commented, “At this time, we’re only looking at him as a suspect, but again, there’s a lot of evidence to go through, so we’re leaving open the possibility there could be other people involved."

MAYNOR was arrested by the LAPD and taken to a local hospital. Evidence connecting MAYNOR to the fatal shooting of AVANT, including an AR-15 rifle, was collected by BEVERLY HILLS police detectives, who have since taken over both burglary investigations. BEVERLY HILLS police say he will be booked into jail when medically cleared by doctors.

« see more Net News