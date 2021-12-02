C.C. Is Ready To Rock

ALL ACCESS has learned that NRG MEDIA Rock KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO, IA morning host C.C. has left the station. She joined KFMW in JUNE 2019 from ENTERCOM SEATTLE (NET NEWS 6/26/19) where she did part time for Active Rock KISW along with imaging and production for the cluster. She also has co-hosted mornings for Classic Rock KNEN (94 ROCK)/NORFOLK, NE.

C.C. said, "I’m very excited to rock a new adventure! As always, I’ll be bringing a bag of Twizzlers."

Reach out to C.C. at tracysing@gmail.com and check out her Rock 10 Questions from FEBRUARY of this year HERE.





