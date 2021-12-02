Conway

Look for iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES evening host TIM CONWAY JR. in PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON's critically-acclaimed new movie "LICORICE PIZZA." CONWAY plays a casting director in a scene with MAYA RUDOLPH and also appears as the emcee in a pageant sequence. The film stars ALANA HAIM of the band HAIM and COOPER HOFFMAN, son of the late PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN, along with BRADLEY COOPER and SEAN PENN.

CONWAY said, “I was glad to be between movie roles (he last appeared in a film in 1989, the FRED OLEN RAY opus "BEVERLY HILLS VAMP" starring BRITT EKLAND and EDDIE DEEZEN) so PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON and I could finally work together.”

« see more Net News