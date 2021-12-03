Gray, Perloff

With TIKI BARBER and BRANDON TIERNEY moving to middays at AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK (NET NEWS 12/2), their CBS SPORTS RADIO afternoon slot will be filled by one of the WFAN hosts they replaced, MAGGIE GRAY, and ANDREW PERLOFF, best known as "McLovin" on FOX SPORTS RADIO's "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW" and, like GRAY, a former staffer at SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. The new show will air 3-6p (ET) starting JANUARY 3rd.

“We’re excited to grow MAGGIE’s footprint to a wider national audience on CBS SPORTS RADIO and welcome ANDREW to join her as co-host,” said WFAN and CBS SPORTS RADIO VP/Programming SPIKE ESKIN. “Together, MAGGIE and ANDREW will deliver a fresh weekday show for our listeners, adding another must-listen program to the station’s impressive slate of content.”

GRAY hosted a SATURDAY morning show for CBS SPORTS RADIO in 2013-18. PERLOFF has been one of PATRICK's "DANETTES" since 2009 and co-hosted "THE LEISUREMEN" with another PATRICK sidekick, PAUL PABST, on weekends at NBC SPORTS RADIO in 2016-19.

