On Sale 12/13

LIVE NATION's first three-day beachfront TIDALWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL is set to take place on the ATLANTIC CITY BEACH in NEW JERSEY from FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th to SUNDAY, AUGUST 14th, 2022. LUKE BRYAN and MORGAN WALLEN will be headlining, along with another artist to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will have two stages, with main stage acts including LAUREN ALAINA, BLANCO BROWN, BRELAND, TRAVIS DENNING, RILEY GREEN, LINDSAY ELL, HARDY, JON LANGSTON, TRACY LAWRENCE, CHASE RICE, RUNAWAY JUNE, ELVIE SHANE, DEEJAY SILVER, MITCHELL TENPENNY, LAINEY WILSON and others. The second stage lineup will be announced soon.

“TIDALWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL is an experience we’ve been curating for a long time," said LIVE NATION Pres./Country Touring BRIAN O’CONNELL. “We knew we wanted to bring our Country music festival concept to the NORTHEAST coast, but the location had to be just right. The perfect spot by the ocean in ATLANTIC CITY. We can’t wait until next SUMMER to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience."

Three-day passes for the festival will be available for purchase here, starting on MONDAY, DECEMBER 13th at 9a (CT).

« see more Net News