Raised $238,891 During 'Light The House's' Radiothon

Bonneville's AC KOSI/DENVER raised $238,891 yesterday (12/2) during their "Light The House's" Radiothon. The station broadcast live from 6a to 6p from their studios instead of the RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE due to COVID-19 protocols. KOSI 101.1 listeners donated to support families who are in DENVER to receive care for a sick child.

KOSI PD JIM LAWSON said, “Our entire staff is very proud of our incredibly generous listeners who opened up their hearts to help assist families with housing while they focus on the health of their child. Those listeners who were not able to participate yesterday still have until midnight tonight to donate at KOSI101.COM."





