Partners With Virgin

FADER LABEL has officially launched a partnership with VIRGIN, creating a new FADER DISTRIBUTION division. FADER MANAGEMENT currently represents SHALLOU, JAMES IVY, DEL WATER GAP AND MCAMP, while FADER DISTRIBUTION currently hosts KIM TEE, ORIGAMI HUMAN, EDDIE BURNS, PAULI THE PSM and SLATERS.

FADER CEO and Co-founder/FADER, JON COHEN said, "As we continue to expand and see success with FADER LABEL, there has been strong inbound interest from the independent artist community in what we are offering. It has been incredible to be able to help truly deserving artists get started. We set up FADER DISTRIBUTION to create a tier of service to aid independent artists that are in the very early stages of their development. At the forefront of FADER DISTRIBUTION is our partnership with VIRGIN. Our FADER team provides strategic planning and marketing support, and we work closely with VIRGIN’s incredible global team, to start the artist development process for our artists. In the coming years we hope FADER DISTRIBUTION will become a home to look after and develop more established artist catalogs as well."





