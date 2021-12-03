Barnett

BOB BARNETT has been hired to the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BUFFALO team as Dir./Content and Brand Mgr. of WYRK (COUNTRY 106.5) and sister Soft AC station WMSX (96.1 THE BREEZE) succeeding CHRIS CROWLEY, who departed for a new position in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/15).

BARNETT joins with over 35 years of radio and management experience. He spent 21 years in two stints as the OM for ENTERCOM/AUDACY in ROCHESTER, NY, including the past eight as VP/Programming. He also served as PD for Country WBEE. Prior jobs include programming Country WKIS/MIAMI and WIL/ST. LOUIS, NASHVILLE-based Corporate Regional Brand Mgr. for CLEAR CHANNEL, OM for Country WSIX/NASHVILLE and its four sister stations, as well as Broadcast Programming and Branding Specialist with COUNTRY RADIO CONSULTANTS.

“We are thrilled to have BOB BARNETT join our team. He has a track record of success throughout his career that is beyond impressive," said TOWNSQUARE BUFFALO Market Pres. and Chief Revenue Officer MARK PLIMPTON. "BOB is a winner and will be a key component to our success as we strive to be the #1 media company in BUFFALO."

"I'm beyond excited to be heading home to BUFFALO, where I was born and raised, to work for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s successful group of stations,” said BARNETT. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge with the amazing BUFFALO team that's already focused on being the best!”

« see more Net News