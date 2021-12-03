Krones & Del Granado

CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) has announced the promotions of BRUNO DEL GRANADO to head of its LATIN MUSIC touring division and JEFF KRONES as Co-Head of its NASHVILLE division.

Said CAA Head Of Music ROB LIGHT, “TODAY’s appointments of two superbly talented new leaders attest to the tremendous momentum CAA is experiencing across our touring business. JEFF and BRUNO’s individual instincts, taste and experience have made them world-class agents, and we look forward to them expanding their impact for clients and CAA in their new leadership roles.”

Added KRONES, “I’m honored to join my fellow Co-Heads in helping to build on our success in NASHVILLE. As a team, we’re passionate about discovering, developing, and serving a wide range of artists that touch many different genres and cultures. I’m fortunate to have spent my entire career at CAA, surrounded by the best agents, and I’m excited by the opportunity to help shape our future.”

Commented DEL GRANADO, “As the reach and influence of LATIN music continues to grow across the globe, I’m thrilled to work alongside the incredible artists driving the success and cultural impact of the music. With the continued support of the broader CAA team, our LATIN MUSIC group will create even more opportunities ahead.”

KRONES' clients include DAN + SHAY, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, BRETT YOUNG, NEEDTOBREATHE and NF, while DEL GRANADO works with MALUMA, GLORIA ESTEFAN, LUIS FONSI, BECKY G, DANNY PAOLA, JEN CARLOS CANELA and ISABELLA MONER.

