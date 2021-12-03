Sold

UNIVISION RADIO STATIONS GROUP, INC. is selling Spanish AC WQBU (QUE BUENA 92.7)/GARDEN CITY, NY and boosters in NEW YORK and BROOKLYN to FAMILY STATIONS, INC. for $9 million.



In other filings with the FCC, W245BA, INC. is selling W245BA/MANORVILLE, NY to WNET for $150,000. The translator will rebroadcast the buyer's noncommercial News-Talk WLIW-F/SOUTHAMPTON, NY. A previous deal to sell the translator to MIKE KAKOYIANNIS' MMKAKO MEDIA SERVICES, LLC for $10,000 never closed.



BOCOCK COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WHGS-A/HAMPTON, SC with a temporary long-wire antenna at its licensed site, telling the FCC, "Due to financial strain from poor sales, and in anticipation of relocation of the station's facilities, the licensee is not in a position to restore operation of the station's licensed facilities. But in order to provide service to the public, it seeks to resume operation with the temporary facilities specified herein. "



COCHISE BROADCASTING, LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KXKR/CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ while it builds its new facility on a new frequency; another station has been activated on KXKR's former channel.



IMMANUEL BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of W282AY/CHATTANOOGA, TN to TRI-STATE RADIO, INC. for $75,000.



DAVID INGLES MINISTRIES CHURCH, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KDIM/COWETA-TULSA, OK to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $2,415,000.



RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING OF IOWA, LLC has closed on the sale of Country KLGZ-A-K253BJ (HOME COUNTRY FM 98.5-AM 1600) and AC KLGA-F/ALGONA, IA to BERNADETTE and GARY MERRILL's A2Z BROADCASTING, LLC for $1,680,512.



And SAMANTHA BARRIENTOS has closed on the sale of K282BF/ODESSA, TX to IGLESIA DEL CAMINO LA VERDAD Y LA VIDA INC. for $180,000.

« see more Net News