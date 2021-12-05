An early Scruggs Brothers album cover

The Bluegrass music world is mourning the loss of GARY SCRUGGS, who died on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st at the age of 72. The eldest son of Bluegrass legend EARL SCRUGGS, GARY was a performer, producer, singer, bassist and songwriter in his own right, who earned two GRAMMY Award nominations in his career, winning one in 2001 for Best Country Instrumental Performance (“Foggy Mountain Breakdown”).

GARY SCRUGGS began contributing to albums by his father’s duo, FLATTS AND SCRUGGS, as a teenager. Alongside brother RANDY he released two albums (in 1969 and 1970) as THE SCRUGGS BROTHERS before forming progressive Country Rock band THE EARL SCRUGGS REVUE with their famous father. He later played guitar and sang backing vocals for WAYLON JENNINGS, and produced his records, before retiring from the road in the mid-‘80s to focus primarily on songwriting. His songs have been cut by STEVE MARTIN, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND and VINCE GILL.

He is survived by sons JESSE (EMILY) and JAIME (ERIKA), a niece and four grandchildren. Father EARL died in 2012 and brother RANDY in 2018.

