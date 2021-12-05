Jackson (Photo: Les Leverett)

Country singer STONEWALL JACKSON, a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY since 1956, died on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th after a long battle with vascular dementia. The NORTH CAROLINA native was 89.

During his lengthy career, JACKSON charted more than 40 singles on the BILLBOARD Country chart between 1958 and 1973, 11 of which went Top 10. They included his signature song, “Waterloo,” a #1 hit in 1959, as his only other #1, “B.J. the D.J.” from 1963. His 1971 album, “Recorded Live at the GRAND OLE OPRY,” was the first live album ever recorded at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

JACKSON settled an age discrimination suit against the OPRY for undisclosed terms in 2008 (NET NEWS 10/7/08). He had filed suit the previous year, claiming that his appearances on the show had declined.

SATURDAY night’s OPRY performance was dedicated in JACKSON’s honor. Further arrangements are pending.

