The Kid LAROI Performs At Jingle Ball (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / iHeartRadio)

iHEARTRADIO’s 102.7 KIIS FM JINGLE BALL 2021 made its second stop of the national tour at the L.A. FORUM featuring ED SHEERAN, BTS, DOGA CAT, LIL NAS X, THE KID LAROI, SAWEETIE, BLACK EYED PEAS, TATE McRAE, BAZZI, DIXIE D'AMELIO and surprise guest ANNITA. i

K-pop sensation BTS opened the show and set the tone as they performed their worldwide hits, including “Butter” and “Dynamite." The band also celebrated JIN’s birthday with a cake and confetti. DIXIE D'AMELIIO once again took the stage for the second night to perform “Psycho.” She also performed her CHRISTMAS song, “Naughty List” and surprised the crowd by bringing out special guest and sister, CHARLI D’AMELIO to dance alongside her backup dancers.

TATE McRAE performed “bad ones,” “stupid,” and “you broke me first,” as the audience swayed side to side, singing along. BAZZI performed fan favorites “Paradise,” “I.F.L.Y.,” and “Mine” -- finishing the final verse of the song with an audience acapella. SAWEETIE got fans on their feet with “Icy Chain,” throwing out gifts to the crowd and dedicated her performance of “Best Friend” to her fellow JINGLE BALL performer DOJA CAT.

ED SHEERAN sang his latest song, “Merry Christmas” while also performing his new single, “Shivers,” and “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits,” and “Perfect.” DOJA CAT danced and performed her mega hits “Say So,” “Kiss Me More” and “Need to Know.” The KID LAROI performed his viral hit “STAY” along with “Still Choose You,” and “Go.” In a surprise performance, ANITTA took the stage in a festive SANTA outfit to perform “Faking Love” and “Me Gusta.” \

LIL NAS X had the crowd on their feet with “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Old Town Road” and brought DOJA CAT back out to perform their song “Scoop.” BLACK EYED PEAS closed the second stop with “Where Is The Love,” “Boom Boom Pow,” “Pump it Harder,” and “I Got a Feeling.”

The concert donated $1.00 of each ticket sold to THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION -- a non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

