-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
December 6, 2021 at 4:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Adele Takes Top Spot As Columbia Has Third Straight #1; Glass Animals, Lil Nas X Rise; Elton John/Dua Lipa Top 10
* ADELE takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Easy On Me," up 584
* The top three songs once again are all on COLUMBIA and all three have had a recent turn at #1
* COLUMBIA has had the #1 song for the last 14 weeks in a row
* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER remain at #2 with "Stay" and LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW hold at #3 with "INDUSTRY BABY"
* GLASS ANIMALS move 8*-6* with "Heat Waves," and are +1176 spins
* LIL NAS X moves 10*-7* with "That's What I Want"
* ELTON JOHN hits the top 10 over 50 years after he first did so with "Your Song" as "Cold Heart," featuring DUA LIPA moves 11*-10*
* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 20 with "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," up 25*-20* and at +1331 spins
* ADELE not only has the #1 song, she has the largest move of the week, up 38*-24* with "Oh My God" at +1785 spins
* ACRAZE has the top debut at 35* with "Do It To It," featuring CHERISH, up 506 spins
* Multi-format chart topper BLXST debuts at 38* with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA
Rhythmic: Blxst Holds Top Spot; Chloe Top 3; Latto, Ckay Rise
* BLXST holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA
* CHLOE enters the top 3 with "Have Mercy" up 5*-3* and +565 spins
* LATTO is closing in on the top 5, climbing 8*-6* with "Big Energy" and up 425 spins (over 1000 in the last two weeks)
* CKAY is +429 spins and up 10*-9* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") up 429 spins
* BRUNO MARS/A. PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 15 with "Smokin' Out The Window" up 16*-15* and +402 spins
* DRAKE is top 20, up 22*-19* with "Knife Talk" featuring 21 SAVAGE and PROJECT PAT, up 397 spins
* LIL NAS X is top 20 as well with "That's What I Want" up 21*-20* at +94 spins
* MONEYBAGG YO surges 32*-24* with "Scorpio" - up 347 spins
* FRENCH MONTANA soars 37*-26* with "Handstand" featuring DOJA CAT and SAWEETIE, up 499 spins
* POLO G has the top debut at 30* with "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" up 502 spins
* YG debuts at 38* with "Sign Language"
* T-PAIN enters at 39* with "I'm Cool With That" up 213 spins
Urban: Blxst Scores Dual Format #1; Chloe, Wale/J. Cole Grow; Ckay, Moneybagg Yo, Summer Walker/JT From City Girls Top 15
* BLXST takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, topping both the Rhythmic and Urban charts
* CHLOE remains at 6* with "Have Mercy," but is up another 292 spins
* WALE and J. COLE rise 8*-7* with "Poke It Out" and are +210 spins
* CKAY enters the top 15, up 16*-13* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") up 356 spins
* MONEYBAGG YO jumps 18*-14* with "Scorpio" at +482 spins
* SUMMER WALKER also enters the top 15 with "Ex For A Reason," featuring JT FROM CITY GIRLS, up 19*-15* and +258 spins
* DJ KHALED, BRYSON TILLER, and LIL BABY are top 20 with "Body In Motion"
* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC leap 27*-23* with "Smokin Out The Window," up 430 spins
* DRAKE, 21 SAVAGE, and PROJECT PAT leap 36*-31* with "Knife Talk," up 361 spins
* ARI LENNOX has the top debut at 36* with "Pressure," up 331 spins
* FRENCH MONTANA debuts at 38* with "Handstand," featuring DOJA CAT and SAWEETIE, up 390 spins
* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters at 39* with "Megan's Piano," up 438 spins
Hot AC: Adele Holds Top Spot; Elton/Dua Climbing; Glass Animals Top 10; Taylor Swift Top 15
* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me"
* ED SHEERAN has two of the top four songs again as "Shivers" remains at 4* and is +131 spins
* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA goes 8*-7* with "Cold Heart"
* GLASS ANIMALS hit the top 10 with "Heat Waves," rising 11*-10* and are +349 spins
* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 15, moving 17*-15* with 'Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," and is +500 spins
* ADELE is top 20 in her second week, up 25*-19* with "Oh My God," up 695 spins
* OLIVER TREE has the lone debut at 40* with "Life Goes On"
Active Rock: Bad Wolves Take #1 Spot; Volbeat Runner Up; Korn Top 10; Slash/Myles Kennedy Top 15
* BAD WOLVES take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Lifeline"
* VOLBEAT are the runner up, climbing 3*-2* with "Shotgun Blues" and is up 131 spins
* NITA STRAUSS moves 8*-7* with "Dead Inside," featuring DAVID DRAIMAN at +190 spins
* KORN surge into the top 10, up 14*-8* with "Starting The Healing," at +250 spins
* JACK WHITE's "Taking Me Back" is nearing the top 10, up 15*-11* and is +113 spins
* SLASH and MYLES KENNEDY are top 15 with "The River Is Rising," up 16*-15*
* ALL GOOD THINGS go top 20, up 21*-19* with "The Comeback"
* THREE DAYS GRACE are back and debut at 22* with "So Called Life" at +506 spins
* FOO FIGHTERS leap 30*-24* with "Love Dies Young," up 221 spins
Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Lumineers Runner Up; Glass Animals Top 5; Twenty One Pilots Top 10
* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 10th week
* LUMINEERS are now the runner up as "BRIGHTSIDE" goes 3*-2* at +136 spins
* GLASS ANIMALS are top 5 with "I Don't Wanna Talk..," climbing 6*-5*
* JACK WHITE is closing in on the top 5 with "Taking Me Back," rising 8*-6* and is +167 spins
* TWENTY ONE PILOTS leap into the top 10, up 12*-8* with "The Outside," at +237 spins
* YUNGBLUD goes top 15 with "fleabag," moving 17*-14*
* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 23*-15* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," up 269 spins
* THE REGRETTES go top 20 with "Monday," up 22*-20*
* FOO FIGHTERS have the top debut at 29* with "Love Dies Young" and are +249 spins
* BEACH BUNNY debuts at 34* with "Oxygen," up 256 spins
Triple A: Lumineers Hold Top Spot; Band Of Horses Top 3; Spoon, Courtney Barnett Top 10; Modest Mouse Top 15
* LUMINEERS hold the top spot with "BRIGHTSIDE" for the fifth time in six weeks
* BAND OF HORSES go top 3 with "Crutch," up 4*-3* and +57 spins
* SPOON hit the top 10, up 12*-7* with "The Hardest Cut," up 68 spins
* COURTNEY BARNETT hits the top 10, up 14*-10* with "Write A List Of Things...," at +54 spins
* MODEST MOUSE goes top 15 with "The Sun Hasn't Left," rising 16*-14*
* THE RECORD COMPANY debut at 27* with "Never Leave You"