This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Adele Takes Top Spot As Columbia Has Third Straight #1; Glass Animals, Lil Nas X Rise; Elton John/Dua Lipa Top 10

* ADELE takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Easy On Me," up 584

* The top three songs once again are all on COLUMBIA and all three have had a recent turn at #1

* COLUMBIA has had the #1 song for the last 14 weeks in a row

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER remain at #2 with "Stay" and LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW hold at #3 with "INDUSTRY BABY"

* GLASS ANIMALS move 8*-6* with "Heat Waves," and are +1176 spins

* LIL NAS X moves 10*-7* with "That's What I Want"

* ELTON JOHN hits the top 10 over 50 years after he first did so with "Your Song" as "Cold Heart," featuring DUA LIPA moves 11*-10*

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 20 with "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," up 25*-20* and at +1331 spins

* ADELE not only has the #1 song, she has the largest move of the week, up 38*-24* with "Oh My God" at +1785 spins

* ACRAZE has the top debut at 35* with "Do It To It," featuring CHERISH, up 506 spins

* Multi-format chart topper BLXST debuts at 38* with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA

Rhythmic: Blxst Holds Top Spot; Chloe Top 3; Latto, Ckay Rise

* BLXST holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA

* CHLOE enters the top 3 with "Have Mercy" up 5*-3* and +565 spins

* LATTO is closing in on the top 5, climbing 8*-6* with "Big Energy" and up 425 spins (over 1000 in the last two weeks)

* CKAY is +429 spins and up 10*-9* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") up 429 spins

* BRUNO MARS/A. PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 15 with "Smokin' Out The Window" up 16*-15* and +402 spins

* DRAKE is top 20, up 22*-19* with "Knife Talk" featuring 21 SAVAGE and PROJECT PAT, up 397 spins

* LIL NAS X is top 20 as well with "That's What I Want" up 21*-20* at +94 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO surges 32*-24* with "Scorpio" - up 347 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA soars 37*-26* with "Handstand" featuring DOJA CAT and SAWEETIE, up 499 spins

* POLO G has the top debut at 30* with "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" up 502 spins

* YG debuts at 38* with "Sign Language"

* T-PAIN enters at 39* with "I'm Cool With That" up 213 spins

Urban: Blxst Scores Dual Format #1; Chloe, Wale/J. Cole Grow; Ckay, Moneybagg Yo, Summer Walker/JT From City Girls Top 15

* BLXST takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, topping both the Rhythmic and Urban charts

* CHLOE remains at 6* with "Have Mercy," but is up another 292 spins

* WALE and J. COLE rise 8*-7* with "Poke It Out" and are +210 spins

* CKAY enters the top 15, up 16*-13* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") up 356 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO jumps 18*-14* with "Scorpio" at +482 spins

* SUMMER WALKER also enters the top 15 with "Ex For A Reason," featuring JT FROM CITY GIRLS, up 19*-15* and +258 spins

* DJ KHALED, BRYSON TILLER, and LIL BABY are top 20 with "Body In Motion"

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC leap 27*-23* with "Smokin Out The Window," up 430 spins

* DRAKE, 21 SAVAGE, and PROJECT PAT leap 36*-31* with "Knife Talk," up 361 spins

* ARI LENNOX has the top debut at 36* with "Pressure," up 331 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA debuts at 38* with "Handstand," featuring DOJA CAT and SAWEETIE, up 390 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters at 39* with "Megan's Piano," up 438 spins

Hot AC: Adele Holds Top Spot; Elton/Dua Climbing; Glass Animals Top 10; Taylor Swift Top 15

* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me"

* ED SHEERAN has two of the top four songs again as "Shivers" remains at 4* and is +131 spins

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA goes 8*-7* with "Cold Heart"

* GLASS ANIMALS hit the top 10 with "Heat Waves," rising 11*-10* and are +349 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 15, moving 17*-15* with 'Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," and is +500 spins

* ADELE is top 20 in her second week, up 25*-19* with "Oh My God," up 695 spins

* OLIVER TREE has the lone debut at 40* with "Life Goes On"

Active Rock: Bad Wolves Take #1 Spot; Volbeat Runner Up; Korn Top 10; Slash/Myles Kennedy Top 15

* BAD WOLVES take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Lifeline"

* VOLBEAT are the runner up, climbing 3*-2* with "Shotgun Blues" and is up 131 spins

* NITA STRAUSS moves 8*-7* with "Dead Inside," featuring DAVID DRAIMAN at +190 spins

* KORN surge into the top 10, up 14*-8* with "Starting The Healing," at +250 spins

* JACK WHITE's "Taking Me Back" is nearing the top 10, up 15*-11* and is +113 spins

* SLASH and MYLES KENNEDY are top 15 with "The River Is Rising," up 16*-15*

* ALL GOOD THINGS go top 20, up 21*-19* with "The Comeback"

* THREE DAYS GRACE are back and debut at 22* with "So Called Life" at +506 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS leap 30*-24* with "Love Dies Young," up 221 spins

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Lumineers Runner Up; Glass Animals Top 5; Twenty One Pilots Top 10

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 10th week

* LUMINEERS are now the runner up as "BRIGHTSIDE" goes 3*-2* at +136 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS are top 5 with "I Don't Wanna Talk..," climbing 6*-5*

* JACK WHITE is closing in on the top 5 with "Taking Me Back," rising 8*-6* and is +167 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS leap into the top 10, up 12*-8* with "The Outside," at +237 spins

* YUNGBLUD goes top 15 with "fleabag," moving 17*-14*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 23*-15* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," up 269 spins

* THE REGRETTES go top 20 with "Monday," up 22*-20*

* FOO FIGHTERS have the top debut at 29* with "Love Dies Young" and are +249 spins

* BEACH BUNNY debuts at 34* with "Oxygen," up 256 spins

Triple A: Lumineers Hold Top Spot; Band Of Horses Top 3; Spoon, Courtney Barnett Top 10; Modest Mouse Top 15

* LUMINEERS hold the top spot with "BRIGHTSIDE" for the fifth time in six weeks

* BAND OF HORSES go top 3 with "Crutch," up 4*-3* and +57 spins

* SPOON hit the top 10, up 12*-7* with "The Hardest Cut," up 68 spins

* COURTNEY BARNETT hits the top 10, up 14*-10* with "Write A List Of Things...," at +54 spins

* MODEST MOUSE goes top 15 with "The Sun Hasn't Left," rising 16*-14*

* THE RECORD COMPANY debut at 27* with "Never Leave You"

