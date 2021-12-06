Franklin, Rothmann

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO has replaced afternoon host CHIP FRANKLIN with evening host JOHN ROTHMANN and has added DAVE RAMSEY's syndicated show in ROTHMANN's former slot. FRANKLIN joined KGO in 2014 after a six year run at KOGO-A/SAN DIEGO; he previously hosted at WBAL-A/BALTIMORE for nine years.

ROTHMANN hosted weekend shows at KGO in 1996-2009, moving to late weekday nights in 2009-11; he was let go when KGO launched its ill-fated all-News format, then returned for evenings in 2019. ROTHMANN has moved from 6-9p (PT) to 4-7p (PT), with RAMSEY's show airing 7-10p. PAT THURSTON's midday show now runs an additional hour noon-4p.

