-
Circle Network To Air First Ever 'Opry Live: USO Holiday Special'
by Shawn Reed
December 6, 2021 at 7:56 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CIRCLE NETWORK is partnering with the UNITED SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS (USO) to air the first-ever "OPRY LIVE: USO HOLIDAY SPECIAL." The show will feature performances from LAUREN ALAINA, LUKE COMBS, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, CRAIG MORGAN, JOSH TURNER, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and THE WAR & TREATY.
The KELLIE PICKLER-hosted special will air SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th at 8p (CT) and will also livestream on the USO and CIRCLE FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE channel.