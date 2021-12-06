Special

CIRCLE NETWORK is partnering with the UNITED SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS (USO) to air the first-ever "OPRY LIVE: USO HOLIDAY SPECIAL." The show will feature performances from LAUREN ALAINA, LUKE COMBS, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, CRAIG MORGAN, JOSH TURNER, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and THE WAR & TREATY.

The KELLIE PICKLER-hosted special will air SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th at 8p (CT) and will also livestream on the USO and CIRCLE FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE channel.

