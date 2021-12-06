TikTok Integration

Production music and sync library management platform HARVEST MEDIA is now offering integration with TIKTOK, giving users the ability to deliver production music to TIKTOK media libraries and monitor usage of their tracks on the social video platform, using self-service tools in the HARVEST MEDIA Export Manager suite.

“We’re seeing a real trend toward delivering production music to social platforms,” said HARVEST MEDIA Managing Dir. ANGUS HAYES. “Production music has a role to play in the expanding multi-million dollar market surrounding UGC, and companies want to get involved, either to keep track of any use of their music or to encourage users to dig into their catalog.”

« see more Net News