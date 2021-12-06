On Sale Now

BONNEVILLE Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO’s “Country In The Park” will feature DUSTIN LYNCH and COLE SWINDELL as headliners for the two-day, outdoor event at CAL EXPO, set for MAY 14th and 15th.

Other artists set to perform include CHRIS JANSON, CHRIS LANE, TYLER RICH, NIKO MOON, PRISCILLA BLOCK, NATE SMITH, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LAUREN ALAINA, JAMESON RODGERS, TENILLE ARTIS, DREW PARKER and SYKAMORE.

Next year will be the first for the event to take place over multiple days. Tickets starting at $40 are available via the station's website here.

