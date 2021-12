Jared Dey

MALKAN INTERACTIVE Active Rock KKBA (ROCK 92-7)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX has added JARED DEY for weekend on-air duties. DEY was downsized for budget reasons in SEPTEMBER as Producer of the syndicated BILLY MADISON SHOW, which is based out of COX MEDIA GROUP's KISS/SAN ANTONIO. Coincidentally, KKBA is an affiliate of THE BILLY MADISON SHOW.





