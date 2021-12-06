MerleFest 2022 lineup revealed

EMMYLOU HARRIS, GREENSKY BLUEGRASS, RISSI PALMER and more have been revealed as the initial lineup for MERLEFEST 2022, the Americana, Bluegrass, Folk and Roots music festival now set to take place at WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE in WILKESBORO, NC, from THURSDAY, APRIL 28th through SUNDAY, MAY 1st, after being postponed in SEPTEMBER.

Additional artists joining the lineup include: ANDY MAY, BANKNOTES, CAROL RIFKIN, CHARLES WELCH, DONNA THE BUFFAO, HAPPY TRAUM, JACK LAWRENCE, JEFF LITTLE TRIO, JERRY DOUGLAS, JIM LAUDERDALE, JOE SMOTHERS, KRUGER BROTHERS, LAURA BOOSINGER, MARK BUMGARNER, MITCH GREENHILL, PETE and JOAN WERNICK, PETER ROWAN BLUEGRASS BAND, PRESLEY BARKER, ROY BOOK BINDER, SAM BUSCH, SCYTHIAN, T. MICHAEL COLEMAN, THE INTERACTIVE THEATRE OF JEF, THE LOCAL BOYS, THE WAYBACKS, TONY WILLIAMSON and WAYNE HENDERSON. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are very excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE in the SPRING,” said new MERLEFEST Festival Dir. WES WHITSON. “Endless gratitude to all artists, staff, volunteers, vendors and fans for their patience and support for the 2021 festival. Our team has put together another great lineup for 2022, and we're looking forward to sharing four days of the very best in traditional music with fans."

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and can be purchased here. Vendor and volunteer applications are open as well.

