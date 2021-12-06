Give The Gift Of The Beatles

The VOICES OF CLASSIC ROCK ARCHIVE (VOCR.) will auction off historic audio interviews of The Beatles - JOHN LENNON, PAUL MCCARTNEY, GEORGE HARRISON and RINGO STAR as digital NFT files this week. These interviews have not been heard in decades. The auction represents the first time ever that NFTs of rock music icon interviews are being offered to the general public.

Each VOCR/BEATLES NFT will include unique artwork and a WAV file of the interview. Bidders can ONLY use ETHEREUM (ETH) to make a bid – the NFTs will be minted on the ETHEREUM blockchain.

Managing Editor JONATHAN FIRSTENBERG said, “The extensive variety of BEATLES interviews that we have in our collection are, perhaps, our most comprehensive and valuable assets – that is why we wanted to launch with JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE AND RINGO – the ultimate Classic Rock Stars! The owners of VOCR acquired this remarkable archive from its creator, KATHLEEN WITTBOLD, because they understood that there would always be future growth in the value of audio content for all things related to classic rock music. All of the interviews contained with VOCR are unique, and, like any other important and unique object or artwork, they will continue to grow in rarity and value over time.”

Interested bidders click here for info.

« see more Net News