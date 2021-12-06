Kennedy, right, with Kelsea Ballerini

CUMULUS MEDIA WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT adds KEVIN KENNEDY for middays, starting later this week. He succeeds RACHEL RYAN, who had been voice tracking the shift from CUMULUS/DALLAS for the last four months.

KENNEDY previously worked with CUMULUS DETROIT Dir. of FM Programming DAVID COREY in BOSTON, doing afternoons at Country WKLB for four years until his departure in 2019 (NET NEWS 5/22/19).

“I am super excited to reunite with KEVIN on WDRQ,” COREY tells ALL ACCESS. “KEVIN is a massive talent, and we are lucky to have him.”

