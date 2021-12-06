Cuomo (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

CHRIS CUOMO has resigned from his SIRIUSXM radio talk show after he was fired from CNN.

In a tweet MONDAY (12/6), CUOMO said that he has to "take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SIRIUSXM radio show."

CUOMO, who hosted "LET'S GET AFTER IT WITH CHRIS CUOMO" for the satellite and streaming subscription service, was fired by CNN on SATURDAY after emails released in the investigation of his brother, former NEW YORK Governor ANDREW CUOMO, indicated that CHRIS CUOMO had taken an active role in fighting sexual harassment allegations and had gone to sources to find information about his brother's accusers.

« see more Net News