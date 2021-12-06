FM Simulcast

AUDACY is flipping Top 40 KNOU (97.1 NOW FM)/LOS ANGELES to a simulcast of News KNX-A at 3p (PT) TODAY (12/6).

“For over 100 years, KNX has been the station SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA has depended on for breaking news, important events and life changing moments,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “With spoken word audio consumption at an all-time high, this move allows us to significantly upgrade the existing KNX brand and create a news destination for a new generation. KNX is a powerful and trusted brand in this market, and we look forward to delivering the same award-winning content on crystal-clear FM radio.”

