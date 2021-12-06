Over 200 Turkeys Delivered

COX MEDIA GROUPS's Top 40 WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA distributed over 200 turkeys on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th to local families in need. Those families were identified by the URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA and provided with a certificate to pick up the free turkeys. Other KISS 104.1 partners included Wayfield Foods and 1-800-411-PAIN.

President/CEO of the URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA NANCY FLAKE JOHNSON, said, “Thank you, KISS 104.1, once again for your partnership and the generosity of your sponsors! The SATURDAY turkey giveaway helped families most in need who otherwise may not be able to enjoy the THANKSGIVING Holiday with a hot home-cooked meal. “There are so many families struggling to survive as a result of the pandemic and economic times. Collaborations to support our families to get back on their feet are vital now, more than ever in recent times, and we are so grateful for your partnership.”

KISS 104.1 Dir./Branding and Programming TERRI AVERY added, “KISS 104.1, along with our amazing partners, are humbled to be able to put a turkey on the table for needy families this THANKSGIVING.”

