Digital Program

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (CPB) has selected the 75 public media stations to take part in its "Digital Transformation Program" of coaching and training senior leaders and staffers in moving into digital media. The programs, designed by the POYNTER INSTITUTE, will include one-on-one and peer group coaching sessions, webinars, work exercises, and resource materials, with four groups of up to 20 participants taking the course over a two year span.

“CPB’s commitment to advancing innovation and diversity continues to be reflected through our strategic investments helping system leaders advance a digital-first, audience-centric approach,” said CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON. “The program will provide coaching and resources to help stations become more agile and leverage digital content, platforms, and data to grow and engage new and existing public media audiences.”

“The selected participants are some of the nation’s most trusted sources citizens turn to for local news and information,” said POYNTER INSITUTE Pres. NEIL BROWN. “Our partnership with CPB will help public media outlets build digital-first strategies that inspire an even greater -- and more sustainable -- connection to grow with their communities.”

40 public radio stations, 16 public television stations and 19 joint licensees are among the selected entities, joining BLACK PUBLIC MEDIA, THE CENTER FOR ASIAN AMERICAN MEDIA, LATINO PUBLIC BROADCASTING, PACIFIC ISLANDERS IN COMMUNICATIONS, and VISION MEDIA MAKER in the program, which will begin in JANUARY 2022.

