WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has formed a publishing partnership with DANIEL GLASS' CONNECTION MUSIC PUBLISHING.

GLASS, Founder/CEO of GLASSNOTE RECORDS, who launched CONNECTION in JANUARY with GLASSNOTE GM CHRIS SCULLY, said, “My long-time friendship and professional relationship with (WARNER CHAPPELL Co-Chairs) (COO) CARIANNE (MARSHALL) and (CEO) GUY (MOOT) has now come full circle. We are proud to be working with their stellar team to help our songwriters grow.”

A joint statement from MOOT and MARSHALL said, “GLASSNOTE has created a world-renowned record label with Grammy Award winning artists like MUMFORD & SONS and PHOENIX as part of its repertoire, and that strong legacy of serving as a home to some of the best in the music business is sure to continue with GLASS’s latest venture, CONNECTION MUSIC PUBLISHING. With JACKIE POST at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with this team.”

CONNECTION MUSIC PUBLISHING Head of Publishing JACKIE POST said, “This is an incredibly exciting time in the music publishing world. We are building and investing in the next generation of songwriters, and are thrilled to partner with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC in this endeavor. It is especially meaningful to kick off the relationship with U.K.-based songwriter EDIE BENS.”

